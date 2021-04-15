Family files wrongful death lawsuit after 5-year-old boy dies in Houston crash

The family of a 5-year-old boy who died in a crash with an alleged intoxicated driver has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County.

Sebastian Matta, 26, is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to the deadly crash on April 11.

MORE: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after boy dies in Houston crash

Houston attorneys Benny Agosto, Jr. and Lena Laurenzo of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner filed the lawsuit against Matta on behalf of the boy’s parents.

According to the attorneys, the parents are seeking damages for the death of their son as well as for the injuries sustained by the father, who taken to the hospital after the crash.

The crash occurred in the 5900 block of the Southwest Freeway service road near Fountain View Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Police say the 5-year-old boy’s father was driving a Nissan Sentra southbound on Fountain View Drive and, having the green light, entered the Southwest Freeway service road intersection.

Sebastian Matta (Photo: Houston Police Department)

According to police, the Nissan was then struck by a silver BMW 545i sedan that was traveling northbound on the service road. The Nissan rolled over.

Police say witnesses reported that the BMW’s driver, Matta, tried to flee the scene but was detained.

The driver of the Nissan and his son were taken to the hospital. Police say the boy was pronounced dead, and the father suffered minor injuries.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Matta was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then taken into custody.

Police say further investigation determined Matta was intoxicated at the time of the crash.