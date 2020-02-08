Family and friends remember Maleah Davis on her 5th birthday

article

Maleah Davis' father invited the public to celebrate what would have been his daughter's fifth birthday on Saturday at Sunnyside Park.

Craig Davis encouraged attendees to wear pink T-shirts, Maleah’s favorite color, and to brings lots of bubbles.

Many of Maleah's family members were in attendance as well as many friends.

MORE: Learn about the Maleah Davis case

"If she was alive, we'd celebrate it. Now that she's in heaven, we'll still celebrate it," said Maleah's great-grandmother Charlie Mae Green. "It gives me joy to know that there are those who love Maleah like they do."

Francine Marsh and her daughter Melody came to show their support to Maleah and her family.

"Moms everywhere, we felt that pain, her loss, I can't imagine what her friends and family are going through," Marsh said. "My daughter wanted to blow bubbles and show that we love her down here."

Advertisement

THE LATEST: Derion Vence doesn't appear in court; arraignment rescheduled again in Maleah Davis case