Families still homeless after Houston apartments burned

Several families have been left homeless for over a week after their apartments burned--with no place to stay even though they paid rent for the month of August.

Seven apartments had to be evacuated at the Palms at Cypress Station Apartments in north Houston. That was August 9, and more than a week later some are still trying to find housing or at least get back the rent they paid.

Juveniles were playing with fire when it got out of hand and destroyed eight apartments at Palms at Cypress Station, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“I smelled smoke, and when I ran out of my room, it was a bunch of smoke and fire coming towards this way,” said Jasmine Johnson whose apartment was destroyed in the fire.

She and her 4-year-old daughter lived in one of the seven occupied apartments and were suddenly homeless, forced to find a hotel.

“We’re paying out of pocket, and it’s $75 a night,” said Johnson.

The hotel is an extra expense she’s struggling to afford after paying rent for the month of August.

“My rent is paid, and the office is telling me that they won’t have an apartment until a week from now,” said Johnson.

“I already put money down,” said Santana Norwood who was about to move in when his apartment burned. “Y’all are stealing people’s money.”

He says the apartments did give his money back for security deposit, but they did not let him out of his lease, and communicating with the property management at all has been a struggle.

“They didn’t want to open the door to let me in,” said Norwood.

The leasing office told FOX 26 by phone they can’t help those who paid rent for August because the fire was an accident.

“Unfortunately the lease agreements that apartment complexes use in Texas are all state-drafted forms, and these forms are drafted in favor of the property owner, not in favor of the tenant,” said FOX 26 senior legal analyst Chris Tritico.

Tritico says most leases absolve the property owner of any responsibility if the fire was not the owner’s fault. He says the best thing a tenant can do if they’re trying to get a rent refund is to go to court.

“That’s what a lot of apartment owners do is they just dare you to sue them in small claims court, and a lot of times once you do that, they just write you a check because they don’t want to litigate it,” said Tritico.

No attorney is needed if you want to take your landlord to small claims court. Tritico says it’s similar to what you see on Judge Judy, minus a shouting judge.

The Red Cross did provide initial support to the families whose apartments were destroyed, and the Red Cross said families who are still struggling after a fire can call their office for more pointers on long term assistance.