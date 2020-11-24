Families scramble for COVID-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving in Houston

546 new Covid-19 cases were reported Tuesday along with four new deaths for the city of Houston.

Now families all over are having tough conversations as to what to do for Thanksgiving.

As a result, Covid-19 testing lines have been notably long.

Older people who have underlying medical problems are still considered at higher risk for getting the virus. Concerned Houstonians in line today are worried about spreading the virus to their elderly loved ones.

“Our whole family is getting tested before our grandma and grandpa come over for Thanksgiving dinner,” said Nicholas Chandler, College Student at the University of Texas. “It would be irresponsible not to get tested before I saw my family.”

Nicholas and his brother Ryan Chandler, spend the day searching for a shorter line so they could get tested quicker. “We’d been going around town for hours. I think everyone’s doing that because the lines are hours long,” said Ryan Chandler.

Both are from Houston but are currently going to college at the University of Texas.

They made it a point to get tested so they could take advantage of spending some time with their grandparents.

“We are definitely doing a smaller thanksgiving than we usually do,” said Ryan.” Usually, we have extended family that come into Houston now it’s just us and our grandma and grandpa.”

Families having conversations as to how they will approach the holiday’s this year, as county and city officials have recommended to only gather with your immediate family.

Some Houstonians are getting tested but still plan on staying at home and having a thanksgiving dinner by zoom.

Anmarie Cantu, is from a family of 8 she said, as much as she would love to be around her family, they have all agreed it would be best to stay apart.

“We are all separating, staying home and zoom calling for Thanksgiving.” Said Cantu.