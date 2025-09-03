Fake NFL merchandise scams surging: How to spot the counterfeit

The Brief Federal investigators seized $40 million in counterfeit sports items. A study by InGame.com reports fake NFL gear scams are surging. Fans of the Eagles, Chiefs, and Cowboys were found to have been duped with fake gear the most.



NFL opening day is Thursday with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

Before you buy jerseys, hats, and gear to support your favorite team this season, a new study found counterfeit gear scams are surging.

Fake NFL merch being sold

What we know:

Federal officials seized more than 214,000 counterfeit sports items, totaling $40 million in Operation Team Player earlier this year. A study by InGame.com found that sales of fake NFL merchandise is spiking.

This comes as there's new excitement about the new NFL Nike single-game Rivalries jerseys to be released next week. These special jerseys are expected to retail for $150 to $190. The average regular team jersey runs about $168.

The tough economy continues to drive fans to seek lower cost options and often, unknowingly, to buy knockoffs.

Researchers at InGame.com combed through half a million conversations online and on social media for a year and discovered which team fans were being duped the most.

These are people posting about knockoff team jerseys, hats and gear, questioning what they bought, praising it, or, quite often, complaining they fell for a fake.

The report found the Philadelphia Eagles top the rankings with 41,660 online conversations about fake merchandise. Nearly 40% were expressing frustration or disappointment that they bought a dupe.

Other teams with the highest amount of talk about this include fans of the Kansas City Chiefs with 28,442 conversations, 15% negative, and the Dallas Cowboys with 24,828 conversations, with 18% negative.

Houston Texans fans talking online about fake merchandise came in lower. Texan fans were ranked 15th of 32 teams. They found 16,367 conversations online, with 15% negative.

How to know if NFL merch is fake?

What you can do:

So how can you spot a fake?

First, NFL officials say the merchandise tag should have a hologram with the official NFL shield, which is multicolored and shiny.

Next, the stitching should go through the shield, neatly around the edges. Counterfeits will often have poor quality stitching and lettering that is not aligned.

Check that the colors match the real team colors, and whether it's a high-quality fabric. Thinner, flimsy fabric can be a sign of a fake.

If you're ordering online, avoid ads with poor or distorted images. Be wary of buying from unfamiliar sellers. Instead, look for official NFL stores or reputable retailers, such as Fanatics.

Use a credit card that offers fraud protection. If you're duped into buying a fake, you can refute the charge.

While buying counterfeit gear may seem harmless, federal investigators say the money is often used to support crime rings.