FAA issues ground stop at William P. Hobby Airport due to runway lighting system issue

Updated 5:08PM
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been issued at Houston-Hobby Airport due to a lighting system issue on a runway. 

Airport officials said personnel are working to resolve the issue with the lighting system on runway 4/22.

As a result, the FAA issued the ground stop. 

If you are traveling out of Houston-Hobby Airport this afternoon or evening, be sure to check with your airline to see if your flight is affected. 