FAA issues ground stop at William P. Hobby Airport due to runway lighting system issue
HOUSTON - A ground stop has been issued at Houston-Hobby Airport due to a lighting system issue on a runway.
Airport officials said personnel are working to resolve the issue with the lighting system on runway 4/22.
As a result, the FAA issued the ground stop.
If you are traveling out of Houston-Hobby Airport this afternoon or evening, be sure to check with your airline to see if your flight is affected.