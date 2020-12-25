Nashville PD believes Christmas Day explosion was "intentional"

UPDATE:

The Metro Nashville Police Department says authorities believe an explosion that rocked the downtown area early on Christmas Day was a deliberate act. Police spokesman Don Aaron said about three hours after the explosion shook the area that investigators believe it was "an intentional act." Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion.

An explosion shook downtown Nashville early Friday, with black smoke filling the morning sky, according to local reports.

Nashville's Fox 17 said the blast was reported at approximately 5:40 a.m. local time.

"There is an incident involving an explosion," the Nashville Fire Department said in a statement. "This is an active scene. Metro Nashville Police Department and Nashville Fire Department are on the scene. There are no additional details to provide at this time."

Police and firefighters were quickly on the scene after the blast caused noticeable tremors in the surrounding area.

"The entire @WKRN studio just shook," the outlet's alert desk anchor Josh Breslow tweeted. "Anyone else in Nashville just feel any weird shaking ??"

According to social media posts, the explosion resulted in significant damage to a building that was on fire, with dozens of people evacuated.

The Metro Nashville Office of Emergency Management reportedly stated that the blast came from a parked RV that exploded.

Singer-songwriter Cassadee Pope was one of those who felt the effects of the incident.

"Our house shook here in Nashville," Pope tweeted. "Just praying nobody was hurt."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.