R&B legend Ginuwine has been wooing the masses since the 90s, although he doesn’t consider himself a legend.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ



Ginuwine was in Houston recently to perform at the Legends Only Concert Series at Bar 5015.

He spoke exclusively with FOX 26 reporter CoCo Dominguez about the R&B battle happening in the music community today, going viral from his dance moves, and how he remains true to his name.