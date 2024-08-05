Harris County Constable Precinct 4 announced last week the arrest of a woman accused of leaving her children in the car on a hot day while buying pizza.

According to Precinct 4, Destiny Morales was gone for 46 minutes, the car was locked and though the car was on - the vents were blowing out warm air.

Morales disputes some of these circumstances. She says her kids wanted Sam's Club pizza so she went in to buy it. She says she was gone for 30 minutes, the car and AC were on and the kids weren't locked inside.

"In the middle of waiting my daughter ran inside because her and her brother were fighting," she said. "After ordering the pizza we went outside and my kids were already outside the car."

She says store employees were holding her kids and soon after she was arrested.

"I feel like what was told on the articles is the opposite of what happened. I take care of my kids. I would never harm them ever," she said.

"I did mess up," she said, saying she is remorseful and has learned from what happened.

"i love my kids. I do so much." she said. "One "one mistake and this ruins my whole name, my character," she said.

Morales is charged with child abandonment with intent to return. She is not convicted.