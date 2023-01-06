EXCLUSIVE: Brother of missing person recently found dead, arrested Friday for shooting 2 family members

The brother of a missing person (Delano Burkes) who was found dead last month has now been arrested and charged with shooting two family members.

According to charging documents, Stephen Burkes was arrested Friday morning in West Houston and charged with murder and aggravated assault against a family member. The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.

"We have one adult male, I believe in his 50’s deceased on the scene," said Lt. R. Willkens from the scene Friday morning. "We have another female, who is in her mid-40’s, who has been shot numerous times. She’s in a local hospital. We’re praying for her."

Sources confirm with FOX 26, the woman shot is Stephen Burke’s mother, Karen Jeffley. While the man shot and killed was Jeffley’s boyfriend.

"Our suspect has had mental problems in the past," said Lt. Wilkens. "They were thinking he was acting strange today and somehow got a hold of a pistol. We don’t exactly know how it occurred or what occurred, but we do believe that he’s the one that shot his mother and the male. [We’re] not sure in what order."

For several weeks, the mysterious missing person case of Delano Burkes captivated Houston. Surveillance video taken from a bar in the Heights showed the 26-year-old stumbling and almost running as he left. His lifeless body was located roughly a month later in the Houston Ship Channel.

On December 9, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner tweeted about Delano’s case. In the tweet, Chief Finner said they were waiting for final autopsy results. Adding, "We have been in frequent contact with Delano’s family, updating them on the facts uncovered in our investigation, and that all signs point to Delano’s death being a tragic accident."

The Burkes family has held several press conferences over recent weeks involving Delano’s disappearance of which Stephen Burkes attended alongside his mother.

Police are now investigating what led to Friday morning’s deadly shooting in West Houston involving Stephen Burkes. Sources say Jeffley remains hospitalized in critical condition.