Ex-husband charged with murder of Houston woman reported missing in November

A man has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife, who was reported missing last month, Houston police say.

Sean Dacko Preston, 47, was arrested on Wednesday. He is accused in the death of his ex-wife, Keysha Preston, 41.

Family members reported Keysha missing on November 29. She had not been seen since November 24.

Police say she went missing under suspicious circumstances, and HPD’s Homicide Division initiated an investigation.

According to police, the investigation determined that Sean killed Keysha on November 24 at a motel on in the 3600 block of Laura Koppe Road near the Eastex Freeway in north Houston.

Police say Keysha’s body has not been recovered at this time.

