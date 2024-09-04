The FBI's Houston Field Office and the Houston Police Department (HPD) are seeking potential victims of Joey Lamar Ellis, a former Houston Park Ranger accused of using his position to extort and possibly assault individuals in various parks across the city.

Joey Lamar Ellis

Ellis, 33, has been charged with official oppression, with authorities fearing that his actions may have targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community, among others.

Ellis, who became a park ranger in 2019, allegedly threatened victims with jail time unless they paid him money, with some victims reportedly subjected to sexual assault in exchange for their release. He was arrested in June, and his bond was set at $30,000 during a recent court hearing.

Over five individuals have already come forward, and law enforcement officials are urging others who may have been victimized to report their experiences. Victims are encouraged to visit fbi.gov/ellisvictims to submit information that may assist in the investigation.

This ongoing investigation aims to hold Ellis accountable for any wrongdoing, with authorities dedicated to uncovering the full extent of his alleged crimes.