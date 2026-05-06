Ex-HOA general manager accused of using bank card on Amazon, Cash App, personal bills

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The Brief Shiesha Sparrow was charged with aggregate theft. She was formerly the general manager of a Houston-area homeowners association. She allegedly used the HOA's bank card to spend more than $50,000 on personal bills and unauthorized purchases.



The former general manager of a Houston-area homeowners association is accused of using the HOA’s bank card to pay personal bills and make unauthorized purchases on DoorDash, Cash App and Amazon, court documents show.

Shiesha Laquette Sparrow, 50, was charged with aggregate theft on April 20. Records show she posted her $20,000 bond on April 24.

The backstory:

According to court documents, Sparrow was the general manager of Lakewood Forest Homeowners Association near Cypress from May 22, 2024, until September 19, 2025.

According to court documents, she is accused of using the HOA’s business check card to make just over $53,000 in unauthorized transactions.

The transactions were brought to light when a new general manager took over her position in September and reportedly found unopened bank statements in the office. HOA leaders contacted authorities.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office investigated the case.