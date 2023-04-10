Everman investigators search wooded area, break concrete looking for missing boy's body

Everman police investigators believe that missing 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez is dead, but the search for the 6-year-old's body continued on Monday.

Texas Search and Rescue is assisting police with the search of the wooded areas to the east and north of the property where Noel’s family lived with his family on Wisteria Drive. Crews also broke concrete in the backyard of the property.

TEXSAR is searching the area on foot, horseback and using drones. Human Remains Detection Canines are also expected to search the area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Texas Search and Rescue crews (Source: Everman Police)

"We have a vast array of resources to utilize on these kinds of cases," said Todd Snyder with TEXSAR. "Anything that looks suspicious, that looks out of place that could be an evidentiary item. We are taking our time with being very thorough in the searches."

On Friday, police canceled the Missing Endangered Persons Alert for Noel and transitioned from a search for the boy to a death investigation.

"There hasn’t been any physical evidence to lead us to an exact location yet. This is just where we are starting," said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer. "They’re searching for anything and everything that could potentially be linked including Noel himself."

The current search has no particular time frame.

"We’re going to keep searching until we find him," the chief said. "We are not giving up. All of our investigators are obviously committed on this case."

Police said Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, along with her new husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six other children left the country without him. They believe the family is now in India.

Rodriguez-Singh allegedly referred to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez as "evil" and "possessed" and feared the boy may hurt her newly born twins, according to police.

Felony warrants have been issued for both of the adults for abandoning and endangering a child.

A vigil will be held for Noel Monday night at the Everman Civic Center. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.