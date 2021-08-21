Evacuation underway following massive fire at Hockley recycling plant, officials say

article

Authorities are asking residents to stay off parts of Hockley, Texas after a reported fire Saturday morning at a recycling plant.

Details are limited as it's an active situation, however, we're told it happened in the 17300 block of Premium Drive.

Several officials in Harris County were called out to assist and have set up an evacuation zone around the area, which was later extended to half a mile from there.

According to Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, responders were having trouble as there is a lack of water supply in the area.

Currently, it's unclear how the fire started or if there are any injuries, but FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

