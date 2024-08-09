Late-Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's daughter considering run for her seat

Erica Shelwyn Lee Carter, daughter of the late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, is considering running to finish her mother’s 15th term in Congress.

If she decides to run, Erica would be seeking to complete the current 118th Congress term, a seat her mother held until her passing. Erica’s potential candidacy is rooted in a lifelong commitment to public service, a path heavily influenced by her mother's legacy.

Since 2020, she has worked in Commissioner Rodney Ellis' Policy Division in Harris County Precinct One.

Erica is expected to announce her final decision on whether she will run next week.