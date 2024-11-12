Erica Lee Carter sworn-in to finish her mother's term in Congress

article

Erica Lee Carter, the daughter of former Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, has been officially sworn-in as a Congresswoman to represent the 18th Congressional District of Texas.

Her election was determined after Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for a special election to fill the seat following the passing of Jackson Lee.

Erica Lee Carter

Carter declared her candidacy to fill her mother's seat in August.

In a statement to FOX 26, following the passing of her mother, Carter said, "I want to finish for my mom!"

Check out the video below to view her swearing-in ceremony and her first speech to the U.S. House.

Carter's term will last until Jan. 3, 2025, where former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be the next person to serve the 18th Congressional District of Texas after being chosen by voters on Election Day.