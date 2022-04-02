Eric Church announces free show for San Antonio ticket holders after canceling show to attend Final Four game

Eric Church is looking to make it up to some of his disappointed fans.

The "Drink In My Hand" singer had been scheduled to perform a sold out show at the AT&T Center on Saturday night, according to KSAT, but he said he will instead be at the game to cheer on the North Carolina Tar Heels. UNC takes on Duke just before 8 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In a message posted on his social media Friday, Church announced that he would be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels on Friday, Sept. 2 for a "ONE of a kind FREE show" for ticket holders who had been planning to attend the canceled San Antonio show.

Church says that more details on the show will be announced soon.

In a statement to ticket holders on March 30, Church said that calling off the gig four days before showtime was "the most selfish thing" he has done in regard to his relationship with his fan base, according to Variety. The message was sent out by Ticketmaster and was accompanied by an automatic refund notice.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

"Thank you San Antonio for letting me take my family to this game. It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks. I will be coming to Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, TX on Friday, September 2, 2022 for a ONE of a kind FREE show for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show."

