The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced changes to its executive team on Tuesday.

"ERCOT requires focused, value-driven, timely, transformational changes to its tools, technology, and processes," said Pablo Vegas, ERCOT President and Chief Executive Officer. "Transformation necessitates innovation, and these organizational changes will continue to position ERCOT as a leader in the electric industry."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

FILE PHOTO. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Jayapal "JP" Parakkuth was named Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Venkat Tirupati was promoted to Vice President, DevOps and Grid Transformation. Sean Taylor was named Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Risk Officer. Adam Martinez was named Vice President of Enterprise Risk and Strategy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ERCOT NEWS

According to ERCOT, the changes became effective January 1.

"Our responsibility to all Texans is to ensure we continue to maintain a reliable and resilient grid now and in the future. These organizational changes will support ERCOT’s continued mission to implement solutions for the challenges our industry faces and position us to meet this responsibility," said Vegas.