Thousands of students at Texas schools could be at risk of pesticide exposure.

The environmental working group found that more than four thousand elementary schools nationwide are within 200 feet of a crop field where pesticides are sprayed.

Texas has 207 schools within those parameters despite many states adopting pesticide restrictions.

Some lawmakers want to block state spray bans near schools. Texas requires school officials to use low-risk pesticides.

