Entergy Texas donating more than 1,000 fans to low-income customers amid Texas heat
HOUSTON - The Houston area is expected to go through a heat wave this week and Entergy is coming through to help low-income families stay cool.
Entergy Texas is donating 1,300 box fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas to provide some cool relief from the heat.
HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat advisory in effect as heat wave begins, millions of Texans effected
"Summertime brings warmer temperatures, which can translate into financial stress for customers on a tight budget," said Stuart Barrett, Vice President of Customer Service for Entergy Texas. "Our annual fan distribution program allows us to help low-income customers stay cool and save money."
The following cities and agencies receiving fans this year are:
- City of Dayton, Police Dept.
- Community Care Prayer Outreach
- Navasota
- City of Daisetta
- Caring Christians Sharing
- Somerville
- Some Other Place
- Christian Care Center
- Community Assistance Center
- Salvation Army - Beaumont
- Christian Loving Care Center
- St. Vincent De Paul - Sacred Heart
- United Christian Care Center
- Tri-County CAP, Inc.
- Interfaith of the Woodlands
- Salvation Army - Orange
- Normangee
- The Mission NE
- St. Vincent de Paul - Winnie
- Midway
- Cleveland Senior Center
- United Board of Missions
- Trinity
- Corrigan City Hall
- Riverside
- Huntsville
- Covenant with Christ
- New Waverly
- Madisonville
- Shepherd Senior Center
- Calvert
- Franklin
- Bremond
- Kosse
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP
According to the release, Entergy Texas has donated a total of 27,100 fans to Texas families through community partnerships since 2000.
Entergy Texas also has other resources to help customers to save money on their energy bills during the heat. For more information, visit the Entergy Texas website.