The Houston area is expected to go through a heat wave this week and Entergy is coming through to help low-income families stay cool.

Entergy Texas is donating 1,300 box fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas to provide some cool relief from the heat.

HOUSTON WEATHER: Heat advisory in effect as heat wave begins, millions of Texans effected

"Summertime brings warmer temperatures, which can translate into financial stress for customers on a tight budget," said Stuart Barrett, Vice President of Customer Service for Entergy Texas. "Our annual fan distribution program allows us to help low-income customers stay cool and save money."

The following cities and agencies receiving fans this year are:

City of Dayton, Police Dept.

Community Care Prayer Outreach

Navasota

City of Daisetta

Caring Christians Sharing

Somerville

Some Other Place

Christian Care Center

Community Assistance Center

Salvation Army - Beaumont

Christian Loving Care Center

St. Vincent De Paul - Sacred Heart

United Christian Care Center

Tri-County CAP, Inc.

Interfaith of the Woodlands

Salvation Army - Orange

Normangee

The Mission NE

St. Vincent de Paul - Winnie

Midway

Cleveland Senior Center

United Board of Missions

Trinity

Corrigan City Hall

Riverside

Huntsville

Covenant with Christ

New Waverly

Madisonville

Shepherd Senior Center

Calvert

Franklin

Bremond

Kosse

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP

According to the release, Entergy Texas has donated a total of 27,100 fans to Texas families through community partnerships since 2000.

Entergy Texas also has other resources to help customers to save money on their energy bills during the heat. For more information, visit the Entergy Texas website.