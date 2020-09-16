Endangered Missing Alert issued for Pasadena man last seen on Monday

article

An Endangered Missing Alert has been issued for a 43-year-old man who was last seen in Pasadena on Monday.

Matthew Jensen, 43, was last seen in the 2400 block of San Jacinto in Pasadena at 8:13 a.m. on September 14.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Endangered Missing Alerts are issued for missing people with an intellectual disability.

Jensen is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, 200 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. He was wearing an unknown color shirt and shorts and grey tennis shoes with red accents.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at (713)477-1221.

