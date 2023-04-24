Emotional testimony from Uvalde parents to raise age to purchase semi-automatic weapons

AUSTIN - Well underway and with bills passing from chamber to chamber the 88th legislative session is the first since the state’s worst school shooting in history. Many bills have been filed regarding gun regulations and school safety, most of them are still sitting in committee waiting to be considered.
Emotional testimony on Texas House bill raising age to own semiautomatic rifle
The Texas House Committee on Public Safety's hearing stretched into Wednesday's early morning hours. After the bill was laid before the panel by Representative Tracy King, public testimony began starting with the raw emotional comments from the parents and family of the Robb Elementary School victims.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Texas House Select Committee on Community Safety heard testimony on Representative Tracy King’s (D) Batesville, bill proposing to raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The grieving families of Uvalde were there trying valiantly to make their voices heard.
Testimony continues for and against TX House Bill 2744
Part Two as citizens including grieving Uvalde families testify for and against raising the age from 18 to 21 in order to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles in Texas.
For more than 13 years Texas lawmakers have loosened gun regulations and made accessing firearms easier, even though there have been eight mass shootings in Texas during those 13 years
Hours of public testimony continue in TX House Committee on Community Safety
House Speaker Dade Phelan has said such a bill does not have the votes for passage but said that will not stand in the way of it being debated.
TX House Committee on Community Safety listens to hours of public testimony
The official caption for House Bill 2744 reads: Relating to prohibiting the transfer of certain semiautomatic rifles to certain recipients; creating a criminal offense; increasing a criminal penalty.
Testimony stretches late into the night on House Bill 2744
The Texas House select committee on public safety includes Chair Rep. Ryan Guillen , Vice Chair: Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson , and Members: Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. Terry Canales, Rep. Mark Dorazio, Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Rep. Sam Harless, Rep. Justin Holland, Rep. Tracy O. King, Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Rep. Joe Moody, and Rep. Ellen Troxclair.
Tired but determined testimony for House Bill 2744 goes into early morning hours
There were a few voices in opposition to the bill scattered among the supporters hours of testimony.
TX House Bill 2744 author Rep. Tracy King closes testimony
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 19, Texas State Representative Tracy King gives a powerful closing statement to the testimony on his bill proposing to raise the age of ownership of certain semi-automatic firearms from 18 to 21. Many families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims stayed through the entire hours-long hearing.