Emotional testimony from Uvalde parents to raise age to purchase semi-automatic weapons

Well underway and with bills passing from chamber to chamber the 88th legislative session is the first since the state’s worst school shooting in history. Many bills have been filed regarding gun regulations and school safety, most of them are still sitting in committee waiting to be considered.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Texas House Select Committee on Community Safety heard testimony on Representative Tracy King’s (D) Batesville, bill proposing to raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21. The grieving families of Uvalde were there trying valiantly to make their voices heard.

For more than 13 years Texas lawmakers have loosened gun regulations and made accessing firearms easier, even though there have been eight mass shootings in Texas during those 13 years

House Speaker Dade Phelan has said such a bill does not have the votes for passage but said that will not stand in the way of it being debated.

The official caption for House Bill 2744 reads: Relating to prohibiting the transfer of certain semiautomatic rifles to certain recipients; creating a criminal offense; increasing a criminal penalty.

The Texas House select committee on public safety includes Chair Rep. Ryan Guillen , Vice Chair: Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson , and Members: Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers Rep. Dustin Burrows, Rep. Terry Canales, Rep. Mark Dorazio, Rep. Vikki Goodwin, Rep. Sam Harless, Rep. Justin Holland, Rep. Tracy O. King, Rep. Brooks Landgraf, Rep. Joe Moody, and Rep. Ellen Troxclair.

There were a few voices in opposition to the bill scattered among the supporters hours of testimony.