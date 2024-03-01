A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl, Eminie Hughes.

Sirterryon Preston, 27, of Houston, Texas, is suspected of possessing the missing juvenile. Preston attempted to flee custody but was captured and arrested, facing charges of evading.

The girl's identity has been confirmed, and she is undergoing evaluation at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Hughes was missing for over a week. She was last seen in the 7700 block of Waterchase Dr. on February 22, around 1:40 AM, getting into a dark-colored four-door Dodge pickup truck while wearing a white crop top and pink joggers.

Hughes is undergoing evaluation at Texas Children’s Hospital. Collaborative efforts with the FBI, Texas DPS, Colorado County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Parks & Wildlife facilitated Preston's apprehension and the safe return of Hughes.