Election results: Sean Teare wins Democratic primary for Harris Co. District Attorney

2024 Election
Harris County - The battle to potentially become Harris County’s Democratic nominee for District Attorney has been decided by voters.

Unofficial results show that Sean Teare will be the party’s nominee after receiving 78.38% of the vote. His opponent, incumbent Kim Ogg, received 21.62% of the vote as of 9:00 p.m.

The race has been one of the more heated races in Harris County.

Numerous ads between the two candidates have been running prior to the primary election.

According to Teare’s re-election website, Teare will fight for reproductive rights, lead on gun violence prevention, ensure second chances for those who deserve it, fixing our broken cash bail system, and eliminating the criminal court backlog.

Teare pushes back against 'soft on crime' label

Sean Teare says he has seen the failure of the District Attorney's office from the inside out while working there for over a decade.

Teare will take on Republican nominee, Dan Simons, on November 5.