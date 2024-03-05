Super Tuesday: Runoff declared in Texas House District 21 seat

A runoff election has been declared for the seat in the Texas House District 21, according to the Texas Tribune.

The seat, which is currently held by Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, didn’t see a candidate receive over 50% of the vote in the election.

Unofficial results show Phelan received 43% of the vote, David Covey received 46% of the vote, and Alicia Davis received 10% of the vote with 45% of reporting.

According to the Texas Secretary of State's website, a runoff election will take place on Tuesday, May 28. The first day of early voting will take place on Monday, May 20.