Election Day 2023: Houston City Council candidates, At-Large and District
HOUSTON - On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the City of Houston will have its General and Special Elections. Though many Houstonians are focused on the Houston mayoral race, there are other races occurring for positions on Houston's City Council.
Residents can go out to their nearest polling location to vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Click here to get more info on where to find your nearest polling location in the Houston area.
Below is the list of candidates for Houston City Council, for both districts and at-large.
Houston City Council At-Large
Council Member, At-Large Position 1
Eriq C. Glenn
Julian Ramirez
Melanie Miles
Kendall Baker
Conchita Reyes
Leah Wolfthal
Council Member, At-Large Position 2
Willie Davis
Nick Hellyar
Marina Angelica Coryat
Danielle Keys Bass
Holly Flynn Vilaseca
Obioha "Obes" Nwabara
Council Member, At-Large Position 3
Richard Cantu
James Joseph
Casey Curry
Twila Carter
Donnell Cooper
Ericka McCrutcheon
Richard Nguyen
Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi
Ethan Michelle Ganz
Council Member, At-Large Position 4
Roy Morales
Letitia Plummer
John Branch Jr.
Andrew "Drew" Patterson
Council Member, At-Large Position 5
Sallie Alcorn
J. Brad Batteau
Rigo Hernandez
Houston City Council Member, Districts
Council Member, District A
Amy Peck
Council Member, District B
Kendra London
Alma Banks-Brown
Tyrone Willis
Tarsha Jackson
Koffey Smith El-Bey
Council Member, District C
Abbie Kamin
Perata PB Bradley
Felix Javier Cisneros
Council Member, District D
Travis McGee
Georgia Provost
Debra A. Rose
Lloyd Ford
Carolyn Evans-Shabazz
Council Member, District E
Martina Lemond Dixon
Fred Flickinger
Council Member, District F
Tiffany D. Thomas
Council Member, District G
Enyinna O. Isiguzo
Tony Buzbee
Mary Nan Huffman
Council Member, District H
Michelle Stearns
Sonia Rivera
Cynthia Reyes Revilla
Mark McGee
Mario Castillo
Council Member, District I
Rick Gonzalez
Joaquin Martinez
Council Member, District J
Edward Pollard
Ivan Sanchez
Council Member, District K
Martha Castex-Tatum