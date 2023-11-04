On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the City of Houston will have its General and Special Elections. Though many Houstonians are focused on the Houston mayoral race, there are other races occurring for positions on Houston's City Council.

Residents can go out to their nearest polling location to vote between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Click here to get more info on where to find your nearest polling location in the Houston area.

Below is the list of candidates for Houston City Council, for both districts and at-large.

Houston City Council At-Large

Council Member, At-Large Position 1

Eriq C. Glenn

Julian Ramirez

Melanie Miles

Kendall Baker

Conchita Reyes

Leah Wolfthal

Council Member, At-Large Position 2

Willie Davis

Nick Hellyar

Marina Angelica Coryat

Danielle Keys Bass

Holly Flynn Vilaseca

Obioha "Obes" Nwabara

Council Member, At-Large Position 3

Richard Cantu

James Joseph

Casey Curry

Twila Carter

Donnell Cooper

Ericka McCrutcheon

Richard Nguyen

Bernard "Bernardo" Amadi

Ethan Michelle Ganz

Council Member, At-Large Position 4

Roy Morales

Letitia Plummer

John Branch Jr.

Andrew "Drew" Patterson

Council Member, At-Large Position 5

Sallie Alcorn

J. Brad Batteau

Rigo Hernandez

Houston City Council Member, Districts

Council Member, District A

Amy Peck

Council Member, District B

Kendra London

Alma Banks-Brown

Tyrone Willis

Tarsha Jackson

Koffey Smith El-Bey

Council Member, District C

Abbie Kamin

Perata PB Bradley

Felix Javier Cisneros

Council Member, District D

Travis McGee

Georgia Provost

Debra A. Rose

Lloyd Ford

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

Council Member, District E

Martina Lemond Dixon

Fred Flickinger

Council Member, District F

Tiffany D. Thomas

Council Member, District G

Enyinna O. Isiguzo

Tony Buzbee

Mary Nan Huffman

Council Member, District H

Michelle Stearns

Sonia Rivera

Cynthia Reyes Revilla

Mark McGee

Mario Castillo

Council Member, District I

Rick Gonzalez

Joaquin Martinez

Council Member, District J

Edward Pollard

Ivan Sanchez

Council Member, District K

Martha Castex-Tatum