Elderly woman allegedly shot, killed by her husband in Galveston; police investigating

The Brief A woman was allegedly shot by her husband and found dead in their Galveston home on Monday morning. Emergency medical service crews were alerted after the woman's heart monitor triggered an alert. According to reports, the husband told paramedics he shot his wife.



A woman in her 80s is dead after allegedly being shot by her husband at their Galveston home Monday morning and police are investigating.

Husband allegedly shoots wife in Galveston

What we know:

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 3200 block of Dominique Drive about helping EMS with a medical call.

Crews were sent to the home after a medical alert company notified EMS about a potential emergency. The woman's heart monitor triggered an alert and when the company could not reach anyone, they called 911 to the home.

Courtesy of I-45 NOW

Galveston police report the woman's husband, who is also in his 80s, is being interviewed by investigators. According to reports, the husband told paramedics he shot his wife.

Paramedics claimed they found a gun on the floor in the woman's bedroom. Police said they were waiting for a search warrant before having evidence collected.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is not confirmed if the husband is facing any charges.