Elderly woman recovering after attack at SW Houston church

A 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was attacked in a church parking lot.



Teofila Deleon was walking into Iglesia Bautista Horeb Church in southwest Houston Sunday morning when she says a man punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

Police say that man turned out to be Trevion Rogers, who also stole the woman's phone and wallet before taking off.



He has since been arrested.

"I’m sure he has a mother as well, and I don’t think he would like for somebody else to have done that to his mom. If he even has feelings," said Nereida Garcia, daughter of the victim.



Deleon suffered broken toes and lost two front teeth in the altercation, but says she's ready to make sure her attacker stays off the streets.