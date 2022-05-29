Elderly man hospitalized after getting hit by car near Buffalo Bayou

article

A search is underway for a driver who hit an elderly man with their car in southeast Houston Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of N 77th St. near Navigation Blvd and Buffalo Bayou. That's where witnesses told police that a man between 75-80-years-old was reportedly crossing the street with a crutch.

Witnesses say a speeding vehicle heading eastbound hit the man and kept going. They were able to share the car's license plate and color of the vehicle with officers.

An investigation remains underway.