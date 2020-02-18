Elderly couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Clear Lake home
article
CLEAR LAKE, Texas - Two people have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in southeast Houston.
Police say Pct. 8 constables were dispatched to the house on the 15800-block of Heatherdale Dr. in Clear Lake around 2 p.m. Tuesday for a welfare check.
No one answered the door, so the officers forced entry.
When they made it in the home they found an elderly couple deceased.
Police believe it was a murder-suicide and that the public is not in danger.
Homicide investigators are on the scene trying to determine what led to the couple's death.