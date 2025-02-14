The Brief Eat Drink HTX runs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 at more than 130 restaurants. Customers can order from prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated. Dinner menus are set at $25, and lunch and brunch menus are set at $15.



Starting this weekend, you can dine out at some delicious restaurants across the Houston area while doing some good in the community.

The fourth-annual Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, runs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 at more than 130 restaurants.

What is Eat Drink HTX?

The backstory:

The sister event to Houston Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX focuses on casual and fast-casual eateries, bakeries, and coffee shops.

At participating restaurants, customers can order from prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids' Meals.

Eat Drink HTX menus and prices

By the numbers:

Dinner menus are set at $25, and lunch and brunch menus are set at $15. Each menu has a minimum of two courses.

For each dinner sold, $3 will be donated. For each lunch and brunch sold, $1 will be donated.

Dig deeper:

To see the full list of participating restaurants and menus – including to-go offerings—click here.