Eat Drink HTX 2025: Restaurants, menus, prices
HOUSTON - Starting this weekend, you can dine out at some delicious restaurants across the Houston area while doing some good in the community.
The fourth-annual Eat Drink HTX, produced by The Cleverley Stone Foundation, runs from Feb. 15 to Feb. 28 at more than 130 restaurants.
What is Eat Drink HTX?
The backstory:
The sister event to Houston Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX focuses on casual and fast-casual eateries, bakeries, and coffee shops.
At participating restaurants, customers can order from prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank and Houston Kids' Meals.
Eat Drink HTX menus and prices
By the numbers:
Dinner menus are set at $25, and lunch and brunch menus are set at $15. Each menu has a minimum of two courses.
For each dinner sold, $3 will be donated. For each lunch and brunch sold, $1 will be donated.
Dig deeper:
To see the full list of participating restaurants and menus – including to-go offerings—click here.
The Source: The information in this article is from the Eat Drink HTX website.