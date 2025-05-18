Female's body struck multiple times on Eastex Freeway, Humble police say
HUMBLE, Texas - Humble police are working to identify a female whose body was found lying on the Eastex Freeway on Saturday night.
What we know:
The body was reported by a caller at about 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near the Will Clayton exit.
When officials arrived, they say they found a female's body in the roadway. Evidence suggests that the victim was run over multiple times before police were called.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified at this time.
There is no description of any suspect vehicles.
The Source: OnScene and Humble Police Sergeant Jack Burt