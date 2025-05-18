Expand / Collapse search

Female's body struck multiple times on Eastex Freeway, Humble police say

Published  May 18, 2025 11:29am CDT
Humble
Female's body found on Eastex Freeway

Humble police believe the victim's body was struck multiple times before someone called officials.

The Brief

    • Police were called about a body found at about 11 p.m. on Saturday.
    • Officials believe the victim's body was struck multiple times.
    • Details on this case are limited.

HUMBLE, Texas - Humble police are working to identify a female whose body was found lying on the Eastex Freeway on Saturday night. 

Body found on Eastex Freeway

What we know:

The body was reported by a caller at about 11 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the southbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near the Will Clayton exit.

When officials arrived, they say they found a female's body in the roadway. Evidence suggests that the victim was run over multiple times before police were called.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time.

There is no description of any suspect vehicles.

The Source: OnScene and Humble Police Sergeant Jack Burt

