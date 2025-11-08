East Houston AA group seeks new space after fire destroys 37-year-old building
After 37 years, the local Alcoholics Anonymous group in the Magnolia neighborhood in Houston is now displaced.
This comes after a structure fire was reported on Friday afternoon, leading to the complete loss of the building.
AA group seeks new space
Avenue B fire
Local perspective:
The AA group, which has over 45 members, had daily meetings at the building around 8 every night.
Now, they are being put on hold until they can find another building to rent.
Featured
'We're all devastated'
What they're saying:
"It's kind of our second home," AA Member Álvarez said. "We're all devastated that this happened to it."
Álvarez was on his way home when he received a call from another member about the fire.
"I drove over here fast as I could, and I just seen the the building which I had seen the day before that was there and not being there anymore" Álvarez said. "It's just like something I couldn't believe and it just hit me."
Reach out to the group
What you can do:
If you have or know of a new space that the group could use, reach out to them at this link.
The Source: Houston Fire Department, Alcoholic Anonymous Magnolia Group.