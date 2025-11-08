East Houston AA group seeks new space after fire destroys 37-year-old building

The Brief A structure fire was reported Friday afternoon off of Harrisburg Boulevard and Forest Hill Drive. The fire destroyed the building, where the local Alcoholics Anonymous group would host their daily meetings. Now the group is looking for a new space to rent out to continue their traditions.



After 37 years, the local Alcoholics Anonymous group in the Magnolia neighborhood in Houston is now displaced.

This comes after a structure fire was reported on Friday afternoon, leading to the complete loss of the building.

AA group seeks new space

Avenue B fire

Local perspective:

The AA group, which has over 45 members, had daily meetings at the building around 8 every night.

Now, they are being put on hold until they can find another building to rent.

Featured article

'We're all devastated'

What they're saying:

"It's kind of our second home," AA Member Álvarez said. "We're all devastated that this happened to it."

Álvarez was on his way home when he received a call from another member about the fire.

"I drove over here fast as I could, and I just seen the the building which I had seen the day before that was there and not being there anymore" Álvarez said. "It's just like something I couldn't believe and it just hit me."

Reach out to the group

What you can do:

If you have or know of a new space that the group could use, reach out to them at this link.