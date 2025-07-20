Woman fatally struck by vehicle on East Freeway, Houston police say

The Brief A passenger stepped out of a vehicle on the freeway following a "disturbance" inside the car. A separate vehicle reportedly struck the woman shortly after she stepped onto the freeway. The suspect driver was investigated for possible DWI.



A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on the East Freeway late Saturday night, according to Houston Police.

What we know:

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 13500 block of the East I-10 Freeway, near Market Street.

An HPD sergeant at the scene said a family was driving east on the freeway when there was a "disturbance" inside their vehicle.

A passenger in the vehicle reportedly asked to get out for fresh air.

The vehicle stopped in the left shoulder lane and the woman exited the vehicle, but officials say the woman was struck by another vehicle shortly after stepping onto the freeway.

The victim was eventually pronounced deceased.

The vehicle that allegedly struck the woman was at the scene by the time police arrived. According to a sergeant, the driver of that vehicle showed signs of impairment and was being investigated for possibly driving while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It has not been confirmed whether the driver of the second vehicle was intoxicated.