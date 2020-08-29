Early morning house fire under investigation in North Harris County

article

Authorities are investigating after an early morning house fire in north Harris County on Saturday.



Fire officials said the fire sparked up around 1 a.m. on the 3600 block of Rosemary Lane.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story home with heavy fire showing.



Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home.



A neighbor reported to authorities that the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.



A cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County FIre Marshal’s Office.