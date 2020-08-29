Early morning house fire under investigation in North Harris County
article
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after an early morning house fire in north Harris County on Saturday.
Fire officials said the fire sparked up around 1 a.m. on the 3600 block of Rosemary Lane.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story home with heavy fire showing.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home.
A neighbor reported to authorities that the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
A cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County FIre Marshal’s Office.