Early morning house fire under investigation in North Harris County

News
FOX 26 Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after an early morning house fire in north Harris County on Saturday. 

Fire officials said the fire sparked up around 1 a.m. on the 3600 block of Rosemary Lane. 

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found a single-story home with heavy fire showing. 

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the home. 

A neighbor reported to authorities that the homeowner wasn’t home at the time of the fire. 

No injuries were reported. 

A cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harris County FIre Marshal’s Office. 