Drug dealer sentenced to 5 years as Houston family seeks closure in fentanyl death

A Houston family was granted justice Tuesday as the drug dealer involved in their loved one’s fatal fentanyl overdose three years ago was sentenced to prison, marking an end to a prolonged legal ordeal influenced by recent changes to Texas drug laws.

Josiah Santos Coy, 18, died in November 2021 after ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl. On Tuesday, Christopher Sutherland, the dealer implicated in Coy's death, was sentenced to five years in prison during an emotion-laden hearing that highlighted the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis.

Christopher Sutherland

Cecilia Santos Coy, Josiah's godmother, described the impact of the sentencing: "Considering the fentanyl crisis we’re dealing with, this is a pretty big deal. It was several months before they passed the new law."

Forensic evidence played a pivotal role in the case. Prosecutors presented text messages revealing that Sutherland was aware he was selling fentanyl to Coy and even appeared to be trying to recruit him as a dealer. This evidence became especially significant after Texas law was amended to allow for murder charges in overdose deaths.

Josiah Santos Coy

Maria Rios, Coy’s grandmother, lamented the circumstances of his overdose: "It was fentanyl. Josiah had pure fentanyl in him. No opiates, just pure fentanyl."

The court also heard from Sutherland's family, who shared the extent of his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, including multiple instances of overdosing. They recounted their own losses and traumas, including the suicide of Sutherland's older brother.

Angela Moore, who lost her son to fentanyl, expressed the dichotomy of seeking justice: "Justice was served and as much as I don’t want to see him [Sutherland] suffering or having punitive things happen to him, three very important lives were lost. That’s the message we want to raise awareness about — those people matter."

Judge Collen Gaido addressed the heavy toll the case took on both families, emphasizing the permanence of the Santos Coy family's loss. She sentenced Sutherland to five years in prison, expressing hope for his potential for rehabilitation, and the need for healing for all those affected by the tragedy.

Gaido expressed to Sutherland that he would be able to see his six-year-old daughter, who was three years old at the time he was dealing fentanyl, in the future. She emphasized that he would get to see her for her birthdays, Christmas, her special life moments, but the Coy family would never see Josiah again.

Cecilia Santos Coy shared her thoughts on Sutherland's path forward: "He needs to seek God, he needs to repent. He needs deliverance cuz having bodies like that, whether intentional or unintentional, that stays with you."

Upon sentencing, Sutherland asked the victim's family for forgiveness, stating his ongoing remorse over Coy's passing, and conveying his hope that they might one day forgive him.