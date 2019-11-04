Driver shot in SUV crashes into business in northwest Houston

Police say a driver was shot inside of an SUV and then crashed into a business in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on West Gulf Bank Drive near Antoine Drive around 11 p.m. Sunday and found an SUV crashed into the dry cleaning business. A man was found dead in the driver’s seat.

Investigators found shell casing in the middle of the road. Police believe the man was shot and then accelerated into the business.

Officers are gathering evidence to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting.