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Man pleads guilty to Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run-death

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 23, 2026 4:46 PM CDT
Published October 23, 2026 4:46 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Dennis Arguello-Acosta was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of Deputy Kenneth Lewis.
    • The deputy died days after being hit by a vehicle earlier this year.
    • Police say he was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help people following a separate crash.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man is set to serve over a decade in prison for a crash that killed a Fort Bend County deputy earlier this year.

Guilty plea for death of Fort Bend County deputy

What we know:

Dennis Arguello-Acosta pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid for an accident involving death.

The charge is for the February death of 11-year Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.

Arguello-Acosta has agreed to a 12-year prison sentence.

The backstory:

Deputy Lewis passed away two days after he was hit by a vehicle in late February.

Houston Police said Lewis was off-duty but in uniform at around 3:40 a.m. when he stopped to help people who were involved in a separate crash. While he was helping, a third vehicle struck him and left the scene.

PREVIOUS: Fort Bend County deputy killed in hit and run crash, search continues for suspect
PREVIOUS: Fort Bend County deputy killed in hit and run crash, search continues for suspect

PREVIOUS: Fort Bend County deputy killed in hit and run crash, search continues for suspect

The search is on for the hit and run driver who killed Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis. FOX 26's MeKenna Earnhart has the latest on the search for the suspect. 

The Department of Homeland Security announced Arguello-Acosta's arrest in March. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about him on March 11, and he was eventually taken into ICE custody.

For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.

The Source: FOX 26 was present during Deniss Arguello-Acosta's court hearing on Friday. Other information comes from previous FOX 26 reporting.

Crime and Public SafetyFort Bend CountyHoustonTop Stories