Man pleads guilty to Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run-death

The Brief Dennis Arguello-Acosta was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of Deputy Kenneth Lewis. The deputy died days after being hit by a vehicle earlier this year. Police say he was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to help people following a separate crash.



A man is set to serve over a decade in prison for a crash that killed a Fort Bend County deputy earlier this year.

Guilty plea for death of Fort Bend County deputy

What we know:

Dennis Arguello-Acosta pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid for an accident involving death.

The charge is for the February death of 11-year Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.

Arguello-Acosta has agreed to a 12-year prison sentence.

The backstory:

Deputy Lewis passed away two days after he was hit by a vehicle in late February.

Houston Police said Lewis was off-duty but in uniform at around 3:40 a.m. when he stopped to help people who were involved in a separate crash. While he was helping, a third vehicle struck him and left the scene.

The Department of Homeland Security announced Arguello-Acosta's arrest in March. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about him on March 11, and he was eventually taken into ICE custody.

For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.