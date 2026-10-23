Man pleads guilty to Fort Bend County deputy's hit-and-run-death
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man is set to serve over a decade in prison for a crash that killed a Fort Bend County deputy earlier this year.
Guilty plea for death of Fort Bend County deputy
What we know:
Dennis Arguello-Acosta pleaded guilty to a charge of Failure to Stop and Render Aid for an accident involving death.
The charge is for the February death of 11-year Fort Bend County Deputy Kenneth Lewis.
Arguello-Acosta has agreed to a 12-year prison sentence.
The backstory:
Deputy Lewis passed away two days after he was hit by a vehicle in late February.
Houston Police said Lewis was off-duty but in uniform at around 3:40 a.m. when he stopped to help people who were involved in a separate crash. While he was helping, a third vehicle struck him and left the scene.
The Department of Homeland Security announced Arguello-Acosta's arrest in March. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies allegedly received a tip about him on March 11, and he was eventually taken into ICE custody.
For more on Deputy Lewis, click here.
The Source: FOX 26 was present during Deniss Arguello-Acosta's court hearing on Friday. Other information comes from previous FOX 26 reporting.