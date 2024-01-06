Houston police are searching for a shooter after a man was shot twice while stopped at a traffic light, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Broadway and Morley.

The man, in his 20s, told police that he was in the car at the light when another vehicle – possibly a black sedan—pulled up.

Police say someone in the black sedan opened fire on the man’s car, shooting him in the arm and the side.

The wounded man drove to a nearby apartment complex for help, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation continues.