Driver shot after confronting another driver, beating on car for driving too slow

article

The Brief Houston police said a man was shot after beating on another driver's car during a road rage incident. The shooting happened just before midnight Friday at the North Main entrance to Interstate 45. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover. No charges have been filed at this time.



A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot during a road rage incident, Houston police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before midnight on the North Main entrance ramp of Interstate 45.

Houston police said the victim was upset with the driver in front of him for driving too slow, so he got out of his car and confronted the other driver.

Officers said the man then started to beat on the other vehicle. That's when the driver pulled out a gun and shot the man, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital where he is expected to recover.

Houston police said the shooter was licensed and being cooperative with the investigation.

What they're saying:

"According to him, he feels that he was defending himself and his vehicle," Lt. Khan said.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not been released.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.