Driver rams truck into gas pump, front of Houston convenience store

Police are searching for a driver who crashed their truck into a gas pump and storefront in north Houston.

Officers responded to the convenience store on Fulton just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a gas pump and the front of a convenience store.

When the vehicle rammed the front of the store, police say the store owner shot at the truck.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, and police are still searching for the driver.

