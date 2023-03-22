Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after pickup truck rear-ends vehicle on Sam Houston Parkway: police

Houston
FOX 26 Houston
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a deadly crash on Sam Houston Parkway on Wednesday evening. 

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred on Eastbound Sam Houston Parkway over U.S. 90. 

Authorities said a silver Nissan was disabled in a lane and was rear ended by a dually pickup truck. 

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officials added that the driver of the Nissan may have had a medical incident. 

The cause of death is under investigation. 