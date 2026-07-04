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Driver found with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into Harris Co. home

By
FOX 26 Houston
Harris County
Published July 4, 2026 7:29 AM CDT
Published July 4, 2026 7:29 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A driver that crashed into a home in west Harris County was found to have multiple gunshot wounds.
    • The crash happened early Saturday morning on Mountain Dale Drive.
    • The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Harris County deputies are investigating after a driver was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into a home.

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded early Saturday morning to a home on Mountain Dale Drive.

When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a home. The driver of the car had multiple gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez said the driver was taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

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