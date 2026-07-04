Driver found with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into Harris Co. home

article

The Brief A driver that crashed into a home in west Harris County was found to have multiple gunshot wounds. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Mountain Dale Drive. The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown.



Harris County deputies are investigating after a driver was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into a home.

What we know:

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded early Saturday morning to a home on Mountain Dale Drive.

When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a home. The driver of the car had multiple gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez said the driver was taken to an area hospital.

What we don't know:

The condition of the driver is unknown.