Driver found with multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into Harris Co. home
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Harris County deputies are investigating after a driver was discovered to have multiple gunshot wounds after crashing into a home.
What we know:
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded early Saturday morning to a home on Mountain Dale Drive.
When they arrived, they found a car crashed into a home. The driver of the car had multiple gunshot wounds.
Gonzalez said the driver was taken to an area hospital.
What we don't know:
The condition of the driver is unknown.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.