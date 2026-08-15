1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Houston shooting

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The Brief A woman is dead, and three other people are injured after a shooting in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Police said a man and a woman were in an argument when the man left and later returned with a gun and opened fire. The suspect ran away and a search is underway, police said.



Houston police said a woman is dead, and three other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 9300 block of Fairland Drive.

Police said a man was in an argument with a woman at the home he had been dating. They said the man left the home and later returned with a gun and opened fire, hitting four people.

A woman was killed in the shooting. Two other women and a man were also hurt. All three were taken to an area hospital.

Police said the gunman ran away, and a search is underway.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police did not say what led to the argument and subsequent shooting.