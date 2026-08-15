1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Houston shooting
HOUSTON - Houston police said a woman is dead, and three other people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home in the 9300 block of Fairland Drive.
Police said a man was in an argument with a woman at the home he had been dating. They said the man left the home and later returned with a gun and opened fire, hitting four people.
A woman was killed in the shooting. Two other women and a man were also hurt. All three were taken to an area hospital.
Police said the gunman ran away, and a search is underway.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Police did not say what led to the argument and subsequent shooting.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.