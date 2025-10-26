Driver found dead with multiple gunshot wounds after west Houston crash

article

The Brief A driver was found shot to death with multiple wounds after crashing into a parked car on Brier Terrace Drive in West Houston late Saturday night. The victim was discovered by residents who went outside to investigate a loud crash around 9 p.m. Police have no information on what led to the fatal shooting; the Homicide Division is investigating and canvassing the area for surveillance video.



A driver was found shot to death late Saturday after crashing into a parked vehicle on the city's west side, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).

West Houston Shooting

What we know:

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 6400 block of Brier Terrace Drive. Police said the initial call came in as a traffic accident.

Residents at the location reported hearing a loud boom immediately outside their home. When they went outside to investigate, they found their parked car had been hit by another vehicle.

What they're saying:

"They started to approach the driver of that vehicle that hit their car, and they realized the driver had been shot multiple times," Lt. Ali said.

The residents immediately called the police. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have no information on what led up to the shooting. The homeowners did not recognize the driver or the vehicle that struck their car.

HPD's Homicide Division took over the investigation. Responding officers canvassed the area, knocking on doors to gather any potential surveillance footage.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released.