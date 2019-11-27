Driver dies after swerving into wrong lane accident, woman & infant hospitalized

A driver is dead and two people, including an infant, were injured in a major accident in Crosby.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at the 2500-block of U.S. 90 Wednesday afternoon.

They say a driver swerved into a lane going the opposite direction and he slammed into another car. He died at the scene.

A woman and an infant were in the other car.

Both of them have been transported via LifeFlight to a local hospital where they are stable in unknown condition.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.