Authorities are investigating after Metro police motorcycle and another vehicle were struck by a driver in north Houston.

The crash occurred on the inbound lanes of the US 59 Eastex Freeway at Crosstimbers.

Police say a driver, who was possibly impaired, struck the motorcycle and the other vehicle.

The officer and the motorist he was assisting were not injured.

The suspect driver is detained.

