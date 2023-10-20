Drake superfan from Houston rents billboard, invites rapper to her Sweet 16

A 15-year-old Drake super-fan is going above and beyond to get the rapper's attention. Miya Garcia's family rented out a billboard inviting Drake to attend her sweet 16, and now the billboard is gaining traction on social media.

Miya has been a Drake fan since she was a little girl, and she says his music inspires her.

THINGS TO DO: Things to do Houston this weekend Oct. 20-22: Monster Jam, Tacolandia, Hocus Pocus POPS

"I love his music, I love his style," said Garcia. "He's really inspiring."

When Miya's mother asked her what she wanted for her sweet 16, Miya didn't hesitate. "I said, ‘I want Drake to come to my party’," she said.

Miya's mother was on board with the idea, and she went all out. She leased a billboard on Interstate 10 and Akron Street, that says "Drake you're invited to my Sweet Sixteen- Your biggest fan, Miya."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The billboard has gotten a lot of attention on social media, and Miya is hoping that Drake will see it and decide to come to her party.

"That would be a day to remember forever," she said.

With thousands of cars traveling on Interstate 10 every day, Miya is hopeful that someone will get the message to Drake before her Sweet 16 in December.