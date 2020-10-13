Dr. Jill Biden stops in Houston for first day of early voting

On the first day of early voting, Dr Jill Biden swung through several parts of Texas to encourage voter turnout in the Lone Star State.

Biden was joined by several democratic Houston leaders at a drive-in rally outside of NRG.

As Dr Jill Biden took the stage, the parking lot filled with nearly 200 cars spaced out for social distancing, honked and cheered loudly for the woman they hope to see as the next First Lady.

"Over these years, Joe has faced unimaginable tragedies but his purpose has always driven him forward. His strength of will is unstoppable. His faith is unshakeable," Biden said.

Before arriving to Houston, Jill swung by El Paso and Dallas, encouraging voters across the state in a heart-felt plea, to vote for her husband, Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.

"Four days after our son Beau’s funeral. I watched Joe shave and put on his suit and walked out into a world empty of our son. He went back to work as your Vice President, that's just who he is," Biden said.

Several of Houston’s most prominent leaders joined the Biden/Harris campaign on stage Tuesday, praising local voters for record-breaking turnouts at the polls on day one of early voting.

Attendees recognized the significance of the Biden campaign coming to Texas just three weeks before Election Day, reemphasizing the overarching theme of the evening to turn Texas blue.

"Texas is Biden country is because Biden is turning Texas blue," said Congressman Al Green.

"People want to be heard. I don’t care what party you’re affiliated with, people want to be heard and your vote is your voice," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

"This bodes well for our state because this means that Texas is in play," said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher.

"It means a lot to get the support of the national Democratic party and the vice president to show that we are all united to defeat this together," said Sima Ladjevardian, Democratic US House candidate, TX-2.

After the rally, attendees say they were inspired and energized for the 2020 election.

Amatullah Contractor said she was impressed with Dr. Biden's poise and grace.

"Texans need that acknowledgment like hey, you can actually make a huge difference and tip the scales in this election," said Contractor.

"It was heartwarming. It was something that touched the soul - something that we need. We gotta go with truth and we gotta believe that this country can be united. Her words resonated with me and I believe that her husband can bring the country together. He’ll be the leader that we need," said George Rochester